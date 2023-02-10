Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving

Attila Tapolyai, 29, has been with the agency for five years, it said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said.

Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.

The sheriff's office says a Tampa Police Department officer spotted a car just before midnight failing to stay in a single lane and hitting a curb. The officer pulled the car over and found the driver, identified as Tapolyai, impaired.

He reportedly blew a .177 percent breath alcohol concentration — just over twice Flroida's legal limit of .08 percent.

"It's upsetting that one of our own deputies made the poor decision to get behind the wheel while intoxicated," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "He endangered his life, the lives of others and betrayed the oath he made to serve and protect.

"He'll now face the consequences of his decision."