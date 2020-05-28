Deputy hit by passing car while running after someone in Tampa

It happened Thursday morning.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was hit by a car while running after somebody on Thursday.

It happened at the intersection of North Florida Avenue and Fletcher Avenue in Tampa. The deputy suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

According to law enforcement, the deputy was hit by a "passing vehicle" while chasing "a suspect." It's unclear exactly what the suspect was wanted for. And, no details have been released about the car that hit the deputy.

The sheriff's office is expected to provide more information throughout the day.