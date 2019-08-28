BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting involving one of its deputies.

It happened in the 1000 block of Mook Street in Brandon.

Right now, there are very few details as to what led to the shooting, but the sheriff's office tells 10News there are no injuries. 10News is expecting an update from Sheriff Chad Chronister, who is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

