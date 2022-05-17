Sheriff: Hillsborough County deputy nearly hit by passing car

Sheriff Chad Chronister reminds people it's the law to move over for stopped law enforcement and first responders.

LUTZ, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy had a close call when he was nearly hit by a passing car as he was working a traffic stop.

This close call and threat to the deputy's safety prompted Sheriff Chad Chronister to release a reminder to drivers to follow Florida's "Move Over" law.

It was dark and around 9:40 p.m. on May 4 when Deputy Charles Williams was performing a traffic stop in the area of North Dale Mabry Highway and Holly Land in Lutz when a white Mercedes struck the side of his patrol car.

The car missed hitting Williams "by inches" as he was walking back to his car, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the Mercedes didn't immediately stop, prompting Williams to follow the car and turn his lights and siren on. The driver eventually pulled over and Williams was able to talk to the woman inside, the agency said.

The sheriff's office says the driver told Williams she didn't see him in the roadway and didn't realize she had hit his patrol car. This was despite the fact the patrol car's lights were on. And, she admitted she heard a "clunk" when she passed William's car, the agency said.

Williams was not hurt. The driver was cited for violating the Florida "Move Over" law.

The sheriff's office says Florida law requires drivers to safely move over a lane when possible whenever there are stopped law enforcement and other first responders, as well as sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks, wreckers, maintenance or construction vehicles with displayed warning lights.

If drivers can move over because of traffic, the law says they must reduce their speed when passing emergency vehicles, slowing down at least 20 mph less than the posted speed, or 5 mph less when the speed limit is 20 mph or less.

Drivers who violate the "Move Over" law could be fined and/or have points added to their driving record. You can find more information on the law here.

"Every first responder and roadside worker deserves to make it home to their families without injury at the end of their shift, and dangerous behavior like speeding, distracted driving, or simply failing to move over out of laziness puts their lives at great risk," Chronister said in a statement. "We are incredibly thankful that Deputy Williams walked away without a scratch.