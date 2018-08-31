An allegedly drunk driver was in deep water with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say he jumped a car off a curb and into a lake early Friday morning.

Deputies said Derrick McKenzie, 25, was driving under the influence and didn’t see that Livingston Avenue ended at Bearss Avenue. He kept driving across Bearss Avenue, drove over the curb and landed in a lake next to the road.

McKenzie was able to get out of the vehicle and get onto the hood as it sank, deputies said.

Deputies said they tried rescuing McKenzie with ropes, but it didn’t work. Deputy Rajko Runjaic took off his gear, put a life vest on and swam out to bring McKenzie back to shore safely.

McKenzie was arrested for DUI, deputies said.

