TAMPA, Fla. — A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by deputies on Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the shooting took place near Misty River Court.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the office received a call from a family member saying a man later identified as Lenny Blaine Griffin had taken a large number of pills and was suicidal over personal and financial issues.

A deputy arrived and was let into the home by Griffin's girlfriend. He was led to a back bedroom where the 48-year-old man was said to be. The man, however, was holding a large kitchen knife and started moving toward the deputy, Chronister said.

The deputy pleaded with Griffin to drop the knife as he retreated. The deputy retreated out of the house, down the street and into a neighbor's front yard, but Griffin followed him. The deputy feared for his life and deployed lethal force, Chronister said.

Griffin died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The deputy, Nguyen Tran, 28, has been with the office since 2016. He has been placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.

Chronister said they had been called three previous times for issues with Griffin.

The sheriff said anyone who is struggling with mental health issues can call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.

"I'm begging you," he said. "I'm doing the pleading now."

