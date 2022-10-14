Hillsborough deputy recalls stopping a stolen truck with two kids inside

A Hillsborough County deputy was wrapping up a call when a man approached him that someone stole his truck with two kids inside. That deputy jumped into action.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man who is considered a hero in two parents' eyes detailed out how he stopped a stolen truck with two kids inside in Hillsborough County.

Both kids are safe thanks to Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez.

For Deputy Pazmino Alvarez, Monday’s shift started out like many others. He was finishing up serving a warrant near Fletcher Avenue. That's when he came across a frantic man.

"Out of nowhere we see this gentleman running behind his truck yelling, he took my truck with my kids!" Deputy Pazmino Alvarez said.

The children inside the white truck are 4 and 8 years old. A man named Kevin Smith is accused of carjacking that truck with the kids inside.

"Knowing there were kids there, I didn’t want this person behind the wheel to do anything irrational that could harm the kids," Alvarez stated.

Alvarez hopped in his patrol car driving after the white truck.

"It was so quick. It happened within minutes," he added.

It was in this area along North 15th Street close to Fletcher Avenue where he stopped the truck.

Alvarez said when he approached the car, both kids were scared.

"They were crying," he said. "They were super upset."

The deputy said Smith seemed nervous and he was able to get Smith out of the truck where he was later arrested.

Both kids told Alvarez they didn't know Smith.

"They pointed out, he’s not my father and I already knew that," Alvarez said.

The kids were able to reunite with their parents.

"At that moment, I talked to the dad," Alvarez said. "It was so brief. He just said, 'I’m so glad you were there.' And I said, 'wow, I’m glad I was there too.'"

A shift that ended unlike any other, with a special sense of gratitude.