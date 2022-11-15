Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County

The new D-SNAP location will only give benefits to applicants who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular SNAP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County.

Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 19.

The new D-SNAP location will only give benefits to applicants who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular SNAP, the Department of Children and Families announced in a news release Tuesday.

Those who are living in Hillsborough County and have pre-registered to receive benefits online but have not yet completed a phone interview can head to the new location for an on-site interview. You can also the D-SNAP Call Center for a phone interview. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

People who want to receive assistance from the program are asked to pre-register online before arriving at the on-site location, the news release mentioned.