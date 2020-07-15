If an ordinance passed, the Emergency Policy Group would return to handling hurricane response in the county.

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted Wednesday to draft an ordinance dissolving the Emergency Policy Group for any purpose other than coordinating hurricane response.

If an ordinance passed, it would end the EPG's role in coordinating COVID-19 response and policies. Wednesday's initial vote to draft the language was unanimous.

The first reading would happen on July 21 with a public hearing held on Aug. 5.

The EPG has come under fire and been sued for what critics see as an abuse of authority since the board is made up of elected officials, but is not an elected body itself.

The decision has political repercussions since the Hillsborough County Commission leans more to the ideological left, and so more conservative EPG voices such as Plant City Mayor Rick Lott, School Board Chair Melissa Snively and Sheriff Chad Chronister might not be heard on issues such as mask mandates, curfews and other coronavirus-related policies.

Proponents say the EPG isn’t moving quickly enough during the rapidly changing COVID-19 crisis and puts some panel members, such as the sheriff or school board chair -- in a position of perhaps voting against policies which they might ultimately be called upon to enforce, such as mask mandates and curfews.

The EPG was originally formed several decades ago, designed to deal with shorter-term issues such as natural disasters and hurricanes.

County Commissioners on Wednesday also discussed several issues ranging from solid waste collection and millions in stadium upgrades to a new mask ordinance.

Commissioners voted 6-1 to approve up to $10.4 million worth of CARES Act money to be spent on supplies and equipment upgrades at Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Sports Authority says Ray Jay would undergo a three-phase makeover aimed at preparing the stadium for events post-pandemic.

The money, they say, would be used to convert the facility to a touchless stadium including ticketing, restroom facilities, vending and common areas. More money is also needed, they say, for enhanced sanitation leading up to and after events.

Commissioners also said the upgrades were needed to help preserve 4,500 jobs -- workers needed before and after game day events. Approximately 2,000 workers are needed for smaller events at the facility.

The panel also voted 6-1 in favor of a proposed ordinance that would protect a person‘s right to wear a face covering -- indoors and outdoors -- anywhere in the county. The proposal is aimed at preventing employers and businesses from forcing a person to remove their face covering if that person chooses to wear it for health reasons or concerns.

If passed at the board’s next meeting, the ordinance would provide a penalty structure. A first violation carries a warning. A second: $125 fine. The third violation would carry a $250 fine. A fourth violation and beyond would garner a $500 fine and a notice to appear before a judge.

