Hillsborough EPG again votes to extend face mask order another week

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group voted 5-3 Monday afternoon to extend the face mask mandate another week.

Since implementing the order, the group has had to vote each week on extending, amending or canceling the mask mandate.

The move to extend the face mask order comes after the county commission took the first step last week to disband the EPG. If the plan moves forward, instead of dealing with the COVID-19 response, the group would go back to handling hurricane readiness and reacting to storms.

Hillsborough is the only county in Florida that has designated emergency response authority to a separate policy group.

The Emergency Policy Group, created nearly 40 years ago by the Hillsborough commission to respond to emergencies such as hurricanes, has passed controversial ordinances during its COVID-19 response.

Curfews and mask mandates have been met with lawsuits from those who say the panel lacked the legislative authority.

“I personally would like to see the EPG stay intact to just handle the hurricanes and eliminate anything else,” Commissioner Sandra Murman said last week.