Hillsborough County EPG to discuss potential changes to mask mandate

The EPG meeting on July 6 comes as the state reported another 6,336 new positive COVID-19 cases.

TAMPA, Fla. — After hours of discussion and presentations from local hospitals, Hillsborough County's Emergency Policy Group passed a mask ordinance on June 22.

The order put the responsibility on business owners to enforce the mandate, but the following week, the EPG asked the county attorney to come back with some suggestions that might change how the order is enforced.

Some business owners in Hillsborough County also complained about the way the mandate was enforced, and lawsuits were filed over the order.

The group plans to discuss those potential changes during a 1:30 p.m. meeting on Monday. You can watch the meeting live on the 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page.

Hillsborough County is just one of many communities in Tampa Bay mandating that people wear masks in public. These orders come as Florida's coronavirus cases continue to climb exponentially, and positive rates hover around 15 percent.

Monday, data for July 5 showed 47 new deaths, 6,336 new positive lab tests and a positive rate of 14.97 percent.

