Hillsborough County wants your input to help shape future policies

The consulting group working on the plan says they need neighbors to share what’s important and how they have been impacted.

Hillsborough County is working to come up with what it calls an Equity Profile Action Plan.

It’s a strategic plan that county leaders can use to make sure they’re taking the best actions for the community as a whole. The question they want to answer: What should be done to ensure equity for all Hillsborough County residents?

The county hired MGT Consulting group to help get community feedback.

Vernetta Mitchell is the director with MGT, and she says it’s important that everyone from all areas of the county weigh in as the plan can be used to make policy decisions that impact you and your everyday life.

She says that they have already heard from many residents and community groups, but added extra community listening sessions for Tuesday, Jan.11, because they want to hear from more people.

They want you to share what is important to you, the inequities that you’ve faced and how it has impacted you or your family. She says they’ve heard from many who say they are on fixed incomes and are impacted in various areas.



They’re focused on the following areas:

Economic opportunity

Housing

Zoning or land use

Transportation

Digital Divide

Healthcare

Criminal Justice

Food Security

“It is very important for residents to be able to say, ‘this specific topic or these are all very important to me so that I can enjoy a quality of life that I’m looking for in Hillsborough County,’” she said.

Your input does not have to be public and if emailed or called in it isn’t seen by the county. She says MGT will use that to aggregate the data that they use to create the plan.

There is a virtual zoom session at 10 a.m. on Jan. 11, and an in-person session at C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Library from 6-8 p.m. You can also email or call with your input.

1. Community Listening Session (in-person)

Jan. 11, 2022 l 6-8 p.m.

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Library

2607 E. Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd.

Tampa, Florida 33610



