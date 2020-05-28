x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

hillsboroughcounty

Hillsborough County extends local state of emergency another 7 days

The county has been under a local state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders have unanimously decided to extend the local state of emergency.

The local order has been extended for another seven days because of the coronavirus pandemic. The vote for extension happened Thursday during an Emergency Policy Group meeting.

RELATED: Driving tests to resume in Hillsborough County without examiners inside cars

RELATED: Hillsborough County endorses Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's plan to reopen

RELATED: Where to go for COVID-19 testing in the Tampa Bay Area

RELATED: Hillsborough County survey looks to get feedback on reopening

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter