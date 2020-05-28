Hillsborough County extends local state of emergency another 7 days

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders have unanimously decided to extend the local state of emergency.
The local order has been extended for another seven days because of the coronavirus pandemic. The vote for extension happened Thursday during an Emergency Policy Group meeting.
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's how Crew Dragon compares to the 8 other spaceships that have carried humans
- Historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch scrubbed due to weather
- Disney World proposes reopening July 11 with mandatory masks for all
- SeaWorld proposes reopening parks June 10
- Hillsborough County endorses plans for reopening Busch Gardens
- 103-year-old woman celebrates coronavirus recovery with a cold beer
- Man accused of plotting mass shooting in Tampa Bay area, charged with trying to help ISIS
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter