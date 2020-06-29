Hillsborough County changes face mask order to exempt kids under 8

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A week after enacting a mandatory face mask order, the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group met virtually to discuss issues and make changes to the mandate.
One of the things discussed during Monday's EPG meeting was the age of those required to wear a mask while in indoor public spaces. Previously under the order, children under the age of 2 years old were exempt from wearing a mask.
Leaders on Monday voted to change that exemption for children under the age of 8 years old. The group voted 8-0 in favor of the motion.
The group also voted to exempt children under 18 participating in organized activities like sports teams, leagues, summer camps and recreation programs.
- Florida reports another 5,266 new coronavirus cases and a drop in testing
- Gov. DeSantis holds news conference after signing Florida's budget
- Amid climbing COVID-19 cases, Gov. DeSantis keeps same message: Wash your hands, social distance
- Group calls for mandatory masks in Hillsborough County public schools
- These Florida beaches are closed July 4th weekend
- Zip codes with the most coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter