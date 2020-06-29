x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

hillsboroughcounty

Hillsborough County changes face mask order to exempt kids under 8

Previously, children under the age of 2 were exempt from wearing a face mask. Now, the age group is expanding.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A week after enacting a mandatory face mask order, the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group met virtually to discuss issues and make changes to the mandate.

One of the things discussed during Monday's EPG meeting was the age of those required to wear a mask while in indoor public spaces. Previously under the order, children under the age of 2 years old were exempt from wearing a mask.

Leaders on Monday voted to change that exemption for children under the age of 8 years old. The group voted 8-0 in favor of the motion.

The group also voted to exempt children under 18 participating in organized activities like sports teams, leagues, summer camps and recreation programs.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed over Hillsborough County's face mask mandate

RELATED: Group calls for mandatory masks in Hillsborough County Public Schools

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter