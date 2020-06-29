Hillsborough County changes face mask order to exempt kids under 8

Previously, children under the age of 2 were exempt from wearing a face mask. Now, the age group is expanding.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A week after enacting a mandatory face mask order, the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group met virtually to discuss issues and make changes to the mandate.

One of the things discussed during Monday's EPG meeting was the age of those required to wear a mask while in indoor public spaces. Previously under the order, children under the age of 2 years old were exempt from wearing a mask.

Leaders on Monday voted to change that exemption for children under the age of 8 years old. The group voted 8-0 in favor of the motion.

The group also voted to exempt children under 18 participating in organized activities like sports teams, leagues, summer camps and recreation programs.

What other people are reading right now: