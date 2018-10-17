DOVER, Fla. – Thursday marks the opening day for the 2018 Hillsborough County Fair.

Opening day costs $1 per person, and it costs $1 for each ride.

On other days, adult admission is $7, students K-12 are $5, Seniors are $4 and 5 years and younger are free. Parking is free.

The fair runs from Oct. 18-21 and from Oct. 25-28 at 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover.

