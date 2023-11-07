Hillsborough County leaders warn of rising fentanyl-related cases in the area

According to the Hillsborough County state attorney, there were only nine fentanyl cases filed back in 2018. But fast forward to 2022, a total of 126 were filed.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders took time Tuesday morning to warn the community of the rise of fentanyl-related cases in the area.

During a news conference in Tampa, Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez explained how the deadly opioid had touched every corner of the county – and it's only getting worse.

"Not only has [fentanyl] destroyed families across this country, but it's killing more and more people right here in our own backyard," Lopez said.

In the last five years in Hillsborough County, the number of cases filed involving fentanyl reportedly skyrocketed by 1,300 percent.

According to the state attorney, there were only nine cases filed back in 2018. But fast forward to 2022, a total of 126 were filed.

"We're on track to meet or exceed that number this year," Lopez explained. "This is a pandemic to this county and this nation."

Local law enforcement has been cracking down on people selling the deadly opioid – aiming for the harshest penalty available.

Lopez talked about two previous cases in Hillsborough County that left two men in jail.

Back in 2021, 75 people were arrested in an undercover human trafficking investigation called "Operation Game Over." One man in particular connected to the investigation was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison for fentanyl and human trafficking.

The other case talked about happened in 2020 when Hillsborough County deputies seized drugs while executing a search warrant on several rooms at the Clarion Inn on East Adamo Drive in Tampa.

Detectives say an investigation of 28-year-old Cody Graves led them to his supplier, 46-year-old Beau Strawder. The 46-year-old was found guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, Lopez explained.

"I want criminals to know that if you're attempting to deal fentanyl in this county, we will vigorously prosecute you," the state attorney said.

According to Col. Robert Ura with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, over 50 opioid overdoses were worked in Hillsborough in 2023 alone. And 174 people have already been arrested for possession of fentanyl so far.

Anyone with information about anyone selling or in possession of fentanyl can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.