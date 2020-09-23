3-alarm fire under control after breaking out at Brandon apartment complex

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

BRANDON, Fla. — Twenty-nine people are displaced after a 3-alarm fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Brandon apartment complex.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it received the call around 12:30 p.m. for a fire at the Charleston Landings Apartments.

Smoke and flames started from a second-story building before spreading into its attic, according to a news release. Nearly 30 vehicles, including engines and specialized trucks, responded to help put out the flames.

In addition to evacuating people, firefighters say they helped evacuate several dogs, cats, a snake and a bearded lizard.

Emergency crews report no injuries to residents or firefighters, despite 16 units being impacted and 29 people getting displaced. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist those families with food, shelter and other needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

