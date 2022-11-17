x
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fights flames engulfing abandoned Tampa home

It took crews 20 minutes to put out the fire.
Credit: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday afternoon in Tampa.

A 911 call came in from a neighbor next door to a home on North 66th Street nearby East Columbus Drive about visible flames and smoke coming from what he believed to be an abandoned house.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they reportedly found a "fully involved structure."

They immediately began working the fire, deploying a handline for "an aggressive interior attack."

Additional crews arrived on scene and established a water supply from a hydrant nearby and searched the house to ensure there was no one inside.

It took crews 20 minutes to put out the fire.

No one was injured in the fire, the agency explains. The investigation unit is on scene trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

