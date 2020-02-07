Hillsborough County Fire Rescue receives grant to buy PPE and other supplies

There are now 7 AeroClave machines so that ambulances can be sanitized in between calls.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was awarded $329,480 dollars from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grand Program to buy PPE and other supplies.

It used some of that money to buy these: portable AeroClave machines.

This is video from March, when firefighters only had one.

With this grant, they now have seven, one for each battalion.

The machine cleans and sanitizes the ambulance. That way, they don't have to be taken out of rotation between calls.

Money also went to buy 1,500 reusable isolation gowns and 1,500 half-mask respirators with replaceable filters.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says this equipment and this grant are "solutions to an immediate need and prepare us for future outbreaks."

It was the only fire agency in the Bay area to receive this federal grant money.

What other people are reading right now: