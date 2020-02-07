Hillsborough County Fire Rescue receives grant to buy PPE and other supplies

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was awarded $329,480 dollars from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grand Program to buy PPE and other supplies.
It used some of that money to buy these: portable AeroClave machines.
This is video from March, when firefighters only had one.
With this grant, they now have seven, one for each battalion.
The machine cleans and sanitizes the ambulance. That way, they don't have to be taken out of rotation between calls.
Money also went to buy 1,500 reusable isolation gowns and 1,500 half-mask respirators with replaceable filters.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says this equipment and this grant are "solutions to an immediate need and prepare us for future outbreaks."
It was the only fire agency in the Bay area to receive this federal grant money.
- Florida reports record 10,109 new coronavirus cases in one day
- Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? Jeffrey Epstein associate arrested
- 1 suspect kills self, ex-wife of former soldier in custody in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood says
- USF president 'deeply troubled' by sexual violence accusations on campus
- Have you ever thought about how fireworks get their color? It's all science!
- Everything to know about the new St. Pete Pier opening, including how to get a reservation
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter