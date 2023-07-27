Firefighters put out Tampa mobile home fire

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the Thursday morning blaze.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that firefighters put out early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to multiple calls around 6:20 a.m. from people who saw flames and smoke coming from the home, the agency said in a news release. Some drivers commuting along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard reportedly could even see a column of smoke.