Firefighters put out Tampa mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that firefighters put out early Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to multiple calls around 6:20 a.m. from people who saw flames and smoke coming from the home, the agency said in a news release. Some drivers commuting along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard reportedly could even see a column of smoke.
Fire rescue says a team managed to get the fire under control in less than 15 minutes. They say no one was in the home when they searched it and that no firefighters or civilians were hurt.