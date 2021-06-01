Hillsborough County fires vendor behind disastrous COVID vaccine rollout

Hillsborough County commissioner Ken Hagan called the rollout a "clown show" saying someone would have been fired for that performance.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday at their latest meeting, Hillsborough County Commissioners all passionately agreed the vaccine rollout efforts earlier this week were a complete disaster.

"For me to adequately characterize the vaccine process is that of a clown show," Commissioner Ken Hagan said. "I know staff is working overtime to change vendors but what we have witnessed the past two days is disgraceful and unacceptable."

Hillsborough County Deputy Administrator Greg Horwedel agreed whole-heartedly with that statement saying, "We will not be using them anymore. I want to make that clear. That vendor will not be handling call-center operations anymore. It was the worst performance from a vendor the county has ever used that I've ever seen."

Commissioner Stacy White was quick to support that saying, "If you are a vendor and want to do business with Hillsborough County you have to deliver on your promise. This was an utter failure. I fully support holding this vendor accountable."

Commissioner Kimberly Overman then made a motion to have a plan presented to the commissioners by their next meeting of how the new rollout plan would be addressed to help clarify information for the public. "Information is changing so quickly, we need to be on the same page and transparent so we are all giving people the right answers when they reach out asking for vaccine information," she said.

It's still unknown what company will replace the vendor that got fired. The next County Commissioners meeting is January 21.

