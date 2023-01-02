HCSO launches new firearms lab to help solve crimes

With this new lab in-house, investigators can get specific information back in a period of 24 hours to a few weeks.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new firearms lab to help them solve gun-related crimes quicker and more efficiently.

When investigators go to a crime scene, they collect firearms and bullet casings as evidence. In a lot of cases, those materials are sent over to a state lab in order to run them through a national database.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said each firearm is unique and has its own fingerprint per se when it comes to firing a cartridge.

“This technology examines that fingerprint and allows us to develop leads and track that suspect that may have used this firearm in another case,” Chronister said.

When its sent to the state lab, the turnaround time is about 169 days.

“While we are in that delay, this perpetrator, this violent offender could be out victimizing more individuals in our community,” Chronister said.

Now with this new lab in-house, investigators can get that information back in a period of 24 hours to a few weeks.