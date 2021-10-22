Hillsborough County firefighter dies of COVID complications

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area firefighter died this week of complications related to COVID-19.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says Driver/Engineer Giovanni Ciancio contracted the virus while working in July. Florida has classified his death as a line-of-duty death.
The 55-year-old had worked with HCFR for nearly two decades and was assigned to Station 15 in Palm River.
Ciancio was born in Italy. He moved to the United States in his 20s and became an American citizen.
"Hillsborough County’s thoughts are with the Ciancio family and his HCFR family as they grieve his loss," the county wrote in a statement.