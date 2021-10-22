Hillsborough County firefighter dies of COVID complications

Giovanni Ciancio had worked for the department for more than 19 years.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area firefighter died this week of complications related to COVID-19.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says Driver/Engineer Giovanni Ciancio contracted the virus while working in July. Florida has classified his death as a line-of-duty death.

The 55-year-old had worked with HCFR for nearly two decades and was assigned to Station 15 in Palm River.

Ciancio was born in Italy. He moved to the United States in his 20s and became an American citizen.