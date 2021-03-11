Funeral, procession held for fallen Hillsborough County firefighter

Giovanni Ciancio died of complications related to COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — A miles-long procession Wednesday morning honored fallen Hillsborough County firefighter Giovanni Ciancio.

People were seen at times along the 23.5-mile route paying their respects to the 55-year-old, who died in October of complications related to COVID-19. Afterward, people gathered at Riverhills Church of God for his funeral.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says Driver/Engineer Ciancio contracted the virus while working in July. Florida has classified his death as a line-of-duty death.

Ciancio, born in Italy, worked with HCFR for nearly two decades and was assigned to Station 15 in Palm River. He moved to the United States in his 20s and became an American citizen.

"Since he was a child, our beloved Johnny has been a real warrior. A warrior of peace and serenity. His best weapons were love, patience, respect and courage," read a letter aloud from Ciancio's brother, Bruno, in part. "Johnny was the best person you could have around you. A son and an affectionate brother, a faithful and loving husband, a generous and sincere friend.

"Despite the difficulties of life, he always had the optimism to move forward and to face the obstacles and challenges of existence without ever complaining."