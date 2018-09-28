Hillsborough County first responders rescue man after he drove car into retention pond

SEFFNER, Fla. – Hillsborough County first responders rescued a man who they say drove his car into a retention pond.

A witness called 911 around 10:25 p.m. Thursday to report he saw someone drive off Interstate 75 southbound at the I-4 ramp near the Seffner area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the car was submerged in a retention pond, but the driver climbed out of a window and onto its roof.

Sheriff's deputies threw the driver a life vest as he waited for first responders to rescue him.

Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue firefighters extended a ladder to the driver so he could climb from the roof of the car onto land.

The driver told deputies the slick roads from the rain caused his car to slide off the interstate.

The sheriff's office dive team towed the car out of the water.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

