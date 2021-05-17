x
Hillsborough County

Firefighters battling 30-acre brush fire in Hillsborough County

Crews are working to contain the fire from spreading toward powerlines and one building.
LITHIA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire Monday evening in the Lithia area, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a tweet.

The agency reports the fire is about 30 acres in size and is located west of Balm Riverview Road.

Its crews, along with the Florida Fire Service, are trying to contain the fire from approaching power lines and one building.

The month of May typically is dry for the Tampa Bay region, though this month has been especially drier than average. Just under an inch of rain usually is picked up through mid-month.

So far this May, only .16 of an inch has fallen at Tampa International Airport and all of that fell on one day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

