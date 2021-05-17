Firefighters battling 30-acre brush fire in Hillsborough County

LITHIA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire Monday evening in the Lithia area, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a tweet.
The agency reports the fire is about 30 acres in size and is located west of Balm Riverview Road.
Its crews, along with the Florida Fire Service, are trying to contain the fire from approaching power lines and one building.
The month of May typically is dry for the Tampa Bay region, though this month has been especially drier than average. Just under an inch of rain usually is picked up through mid-month.
So far this May, only .16 of an inch has fallen at Tampa International Airport and all of that fell on one day.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 tax returns due to the IRS on May 17
- How are Tampa Bay's summer camp programs handling COVID-19 safety guidelines?
- Florida is open & tourists are back, but not everyone is following the rules
- Fauci says pandemic exposed 'undeniable effects of racism'
- Florida inmates are making robocalls – and the state is cashing in on them
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter