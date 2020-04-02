HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — He’s accused of pushing a 3-year-old so hard that the child fell forward onto their face and was knocked unconscious for about 15 minutes.

According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the child woke up and started vomiting after suffering a concussion, a broken wrist, a cut lip and a bruised forehead from the fall.

Deputies say 27-year-old Devin Mendez admitted to abusing the child – and it wasn’t the first time.

Mendez told detectives he once choked the child for about 10 seconds while trying to make the child stop crying, according to the release.

Deputies say, that time, the child ended up with bruising on the neck and popped blood vessels in the left eye, and Mendez never got the child any medical attention.

Instead, deputies say he admitted to lying to the child’s mother each time he hurt the 3-year-old, claiming the child just fell.

Devin Mendez, 27

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

