HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — He’s accused of pushing a 3-year-old so hard that the child fell forward onto their face and was knocked unconscious for about 15 minutes.
According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the child woke up and started vomiting after suffering a concussion, a broken wrist, a cut lip and a bruised forehead from the fall.
Deputies say 27-year-old Devin Mendez admitted to abusing the child – and it wasn’t the first time.
Mendez told detectives he once choked the child for about 10 seconds while trying to make the child stop crying, according to the release.
Deputies say, that time, the child ended up with bruising on the neck and popped blood vessels in the left eye, and Mendez never got the child any medical attention.
Instead, deputies say he admitted to lying to the child’s mother each time he hurt the 3-year-old, claiming the child just fell.
RELATED: Florida teacher accused of knocking out first-grader’s tooth
RELATED: Davenport woman arrested after baby dies from brain bleeding and skull fractures, deputies say
RELATED: She was found unresponsive with bite marks, other signs of abuse. Her mom just plead guilty.
What other people are reading right now:
- Man rescued from Florida Everglades after 12 days thanks to cellphone data
- 3,700 quarantined on cruise ship in Japan after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
- Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis
- FBI joins search for missing Florida baby after triple murder
- Woman calls 911 with her toes after hands get crushed while changing tire
- Trump faces his accusers in State of the Union speech Tuesday
- Iowa caucus results won't be out until later Tuesday after reporting delay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter