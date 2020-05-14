Hillsborough County forms task force to support long-term care facilities in the fight against COVID-19

According to county health officials, approximately 20 percent of the county's COVID-19 cases and 30 percent of deaths stem from long-term care facilities.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As seniors at state long-term care facilities continue to be the most at-risk for the coronavirus and its complications, leaders in Hillsborough County are taking a note out of the governor's book.

The county, City of Tampa, Department of Health, Florida AHCA and four area hospitals will form a rapid response task force to fight against COVID-19 in local long-term care facilities.

The team's plan is similar to action Gov. Ron DeSantis took on a state level in April, deploying National Guard strike teams to assist facilities with testing and possible outbreaks.

Now, Hillsborough will do the same--operating on four principles:

ensure proper infection control practices in facilities

widespread COVID-19 testing of residents and staff

rapid identification of positive cases

transport those with the virus to appropriate hospital or another facility for recovery

The move to create a task force came during Thursday's Emergency Policy Group meeting.

Florida Department of Health-Hillsborough County officials shared that approximately 20 percent of the county's COVID-19 cases and 30 percent of deaths stem from area long-term care facilities.

Currently, Hillsborough is reporting 1,530 coronavirus cases and 46 coronavirus-related deaths. Of those, the Florida Department of Health reports 263 cases and 13 deaths linked to 20 long-term care facilities.

"Local emergency officials, first responders, hospitals, and state public health officials have partnered to step up efforts to coordinate with nursing homes and similar long-term care facilities as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to claim the lives of older residents," the county wrote in a release.

The formation of the task force comes as DeSantis is looking for a safe way to reopen long-term care facilities in the state.

During a Wednesday press conference, the governor announced he has created his own task force to look into ways long-term care facilities can open back up for families and visitors without creating unnecessary risk.

To do so, Emmit Reed with the Florida Healthcare Association said every resident and staff member needs to be tested, and a testing regiment should be in place across all facilities.

As of May 14, 43,210 coronavirus cases and 1,875 deaths have been reported in Florida. Of those, 5,357 cases are in long-term care facility residents and staff, according to the DOH.

What other people are reading right now: