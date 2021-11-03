x
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County approves funding for six projects with funds from American Rescue Plan

More than $103 million will be used to address infrastructure, affordable housing, fire rescue, and food-insecure households in the county.
Credit: phoderstock - stock.adobe.com
Small asphalt roller in on duty repairing repairing asphalt road. Workers on a road construction, industry and teamwork.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners on Wednesday approved funding for a series of projects that address infrastructure, affordable housing, fire rescue, and food-insecure households within the county.

According to the county, the more than $103 million needed to fund the projects came from the federal government's American Rescue Plan. 

A majority of the money is being used to address the county's infrastructure. That would include septic-to-sewer conversions and stormwater drainage. 

Other funding will be used to purchase a 36-unit apartment building in the university area to provide affordable housing opportunities for residents emerging from homelessness. 

The full list of projects and funding include:

  • Septic-to-Sewer Conversions - Phase I ($70 million)
  • Stormwater Drainage and Water Quality Improvements ($17.5 million)
  • University Area Sewer and Water Connection Program - Phase I ($5 million)
  • Food Insecurity Community Partners Contract Extensions ($5 million)
  • Youngstown Apartments Acquisition and Rehabilitation ($2.8 million)
  • Fire Rescue Station Alerting System ($3.6 million)

The county says it will renew the projects every three years until all of the $285 million provided by the federal program is allocated. Commissioners say that must be done before December 2024. 

