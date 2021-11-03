Hillsborough County approves funding for six projects with funds from American Rescue Plan

More than $103 million will be used to address infrastructure, affordable housing, fire rescue, and food-insecure households in the county.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners on Wednesday approved funding for a series of projects that address infrastructure, affordable housing, fire rescue, and food-insecure households within the county.

According to the county, the more than $103 million needed to fund the projects came from the federal government's American Rescue Plan.

A majority of the money is being used to address the county's infrastructure. That would include septic-to-sewer conversions and stormwater drainage.

Other funding will be used to purchase a 36-unit apartment building in the university area to provide affordable housing opportunities for residents emerging from homelessness.

The full list of projects and funding include:

Septic-to-Sewer Conversions - Phase I ($70 million)

Stormwater Drainage and Water Quality Improvements ($17.5 million)

University Area Sewer and Water Connection Program - Phase I ($5 million)

Food Insecurity Community Partners Contract Extensions ($5 million)

Youngstown Apartments Acquisition and Rehabilitation ($2.8 million)

Fire Rescue Station Alerting System ($3.6 million)