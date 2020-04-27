TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County apologized for technical problems when launching its R3 Rapid Response and Recovery program early Monday., making it impossible to get through on the phone line.

Hillsborough County says it’s technical difficulties lasted about an hour and a half.

Hillsborough County has made $15 million available for people to help pay their utility bills, rent, mortgages, etc.

The program is not a blank check. It works on a first come first served basis. If people verify that they have lost wages and show need, they will receive money.

But that money is paid directly to the vendor, not to the individual.

So, the utilities, landlord, mortgage company information must be submitted, and the payment will be distributed directly to those entities.

The county has 17 people taking phone calls. Twelve of them are library workers who were re-trained to do this. They were not working at the library during the COVID-19 outbreak, so they have re-purposed them to work in this capacity.

The county is looking to add more people on what they called a “back end“ to quickly process and make the payments.

Asked if they would consider another round of money available to people in need, the director of social services said she would likely make the request once these funds have been depleted.

