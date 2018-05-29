RUSKIN, Fla. -- There's nothing fishy about it: pick up some free fish and help cut down on the mosquito population.

The Hillsborough County Mosquito Control, in partnership with the University of Florida, is giving away the fish to any county resident.

People can visit the Tropical Aquaculture Lab, located at 1408 24th St. SE, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, starting June 13.

Officials say the mosquito fish can be used in backyard ponds, bird baths, fountains and abandoned pools known as breeding sites for mosquito larvae.

The fish are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP