Hillsborough County Schools will hold graduation ceremonies in person

TAMPA, Fla. — High school seniors in Hillsborough County will be able to show off their cap and gown this spring.
Superintendent Addison Davis says graduation ceremonies will be held in person this year at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. Seniors will be able to bring two guests each.
Davis made the announcement at a school board meeting on Tuesday, March 9. He says dates for the ceremonies will start May 24 and go through June 3.
If you can't make it, school district leaders say the ceremonies will be streamed online as well.
Last year, Hillsborough County Schools held virtual graduation ceremonies for its students because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school district first tried to postpone 2020 graduations but climbing coronavirus cases in the area forced them to go virtual.
So far, only Pasco and Polk County schools have also announced in-person graduation ceremonies this year.
