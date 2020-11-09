The sheriff's office is paying $50 per firearm at two locations this weekend.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is buying back unwanted guns.

The "Drive & Drop Gun Swap" is happening at two locations so everyone can follow social distancing guidelines due to the pandemic.

Deputies will be at the Falkenburg Road Jail on 520 N. Falkenburg Road. They'll also be set up at the Hillsborough County West Service Unit at 9805 Sheldon Road. Deputies will be accepting firearms between 8 a.m. and noon, rain or shine.

The "Drive & Drop Gun Swap" is anonymous and contact-less. There are no questions asked and no papers to sign. Guns should be unloaded and in the "off" position. You're asked to leave the firearm and any unwanted ammunition on the backseat or in the trunk so a deputy can unload it. You'll be paid $50 per firearm you turn in.

That money comes from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund (LETF), which lets Florida agencies use money seized or forfeited during felony investigations for community programs like crime prevention and drug abuse education.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says this voluntary event is for people who no longer want the responsibility of owning a gun.

"Our deputies are not soliciting guns from people, nor are we asking anyone to relinquish their Second Amendment rights," he said. "This event simply offers a convenient way for people who no longer want these weapons in their homes to safely dispose of them."

He goes on to explain how the Drive & Drop Gun Swap event keeps communities safe.

"It eliminates the chance an unwanted firearm is stolen or gets into the hands of a criminal or a child who doesn't know how to correctly handle a firearm," he said.

HCSO has held gun buyback events before, one in 2013 and another in 2018. The two events collected more than 3,600 firearms.

