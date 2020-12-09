681 firearms dropped off at Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office gun swap event

Six of them were found to be stolen and will be returned to their owners.

TAMPA, Fla. — A total of 681 firearms were dropped off between two sites hosted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

People were given $50 in exchange for each gun Saturday morning during the "Drive and Drop Gun Swap," which comes out to a little more than $34,000 handed out.

In a news release, the sheriff said six firearms were found to be stolen and will be returned to their owners. The rest of them will be disposed of, melted down and recycled into rebar.

"With each weapon taken off the streets, we eliminate the risk of it getting into the wrong hands, whether it be that of a child or a criminal," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

People could stop by the Falkenburg Road Jail and the Hillsborough County West Service Unit, located on Sheldon Road, to participate. The sheriff says more than 3,600 unwanted firearms have been collected over the past few years.

The money was provided by the Law Enforcement Trust Fund, which allows police agencies across the state to seize and forfeit any contraband used in a felony, the news release states.

The proceeds then can be turned around to be used for community programs.

