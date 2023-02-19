Troopers searching for driver accused of deadly Hillsborough County hit-and-run crash

Authorities say the vehicle they are searching for is believed to be a small van or pickup truck with damage to the right headlamp and side mirror.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say they are searching for a driver who is responsible for killing a 61-year-old man during a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in Hillsborough County.

At around 7:20 p.m., the driver was heading westbound on U.S.-92, west of Pasadena Drive, when the right side of their vehicle struck the man who was walking along the shoulder of the road, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 61-year-old suffered fatal injuries after being struck by the vehicle and died at the scene, authorities say. After the crash, the driver continued traveling westbound on U.S.-92.

"The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash and the challenges law enforcement face when investigating a hit-and-run crash," FHP said in a statement. "If involved in a crash, stay at the scene and call for help.

"Leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death is against the law."

Troopers say the vehicle they are searching for is believed to be a small van or pickup truck with damage to the right headlamp and side mirror. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact FHP at *347. To leave a tip, call **8477.