Man accused of 3 homicides across Hillsborough County arrested in Michigan

Investigators say the killings happened during drug deals.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement arrested a young man who is believed to be behind a series of violent incidents in Hillsborough County during the past two months, including three homicides.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office linked Jerome James Knight, 19, to the cases: The first occurred on Dec. 22, 2020, when detectives discovered a dead man inside a vehicle at Progress Village Recreational Center. They say the man's body appeared to have suffered from "upper body trauma."

The second incident happened outside a Circle K gas station near McMullen and Balm Riverview roads. Investigators say Knight had gotten into a verbal altercation with a man inside the store. When things turned physical outside the store, authorities say Knight grabbed a gun and fired into the man's car where his two children were inside.

No one was injured, but two days later, deputies discovered two more dead bodies outside a business near Eagle Palm Drive and Pelican Creek Circle in Riverview.

In retrospect, the sheriff's office says the Circle K incident was a random act of violence and came to the conclusion that the three homicides occurred during drug deals.

The sheriff's office says investigators were able to link Knight to all three incidents and issued a warrant for his arrest in early February. However, Knight was no longer in the state, the agency said.

The Romulus Police Department in Romulus, Michigan, eventually discovered and arrested Knight for his active warrant. The sheriff's office says Knight was transferred back to Hillsborough County on Monday.

"Despite Jerome Knight's attempts to flee rather than face the consequences for his violent crimes, our detectives were able to find him and bring him to justice with the help of additional law enforcement agencies," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "As his actions have shown, this is a very violent individual."

Knight now is facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and shooting into a vehicle.