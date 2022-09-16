3 men, including former Pinellas Park fire lieutenant, charged with human trafficking

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it'll continue tracking down people who participate "in this vile behavior."

TAMPA, Fla. — Three men, including a since-fired Pinellas Park fire lieutenant, face charges of human trafficking after attempting to meet with people who they believed were minors, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Martial Boutchueng Djidjou, 44; Brian Streeter, 50; and Jay Saxe, 33; each faces a charge of human trafficking for commercial sexual activity involving a victim under 18, a news release states.

Streeter had most recently served as a fire lieutenant in Pinellas Park and worked for the city since 2003, the city said in a statement. He was "terminated immediately" for the alleged crime.

The sheriff's office said its investigators, starting on Sept. 12, wanted to identify people who exploit children for commercial sex acts.

Djidjou, a cancer researcher at Moffitt Cancer Center, was arrested after he traveled to meet with who he believed was a minor and wanted to pay for sex, a news release stated.

Deputies say Streeter arranged to meet with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl to have sex for $60; and Saxe, an owner of a Kona Ice in Lakeland, arrived at a trailer to meet and pay for sex with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Both were also arrested following the alleged arrangements.