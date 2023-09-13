Here's how to report Hurricane Idalia-related damage in Hillsborough County

The county recently posted a list of resources available for its residents.

TAMPA, Florida — Although Hurricane Idalia didn't make direct landfall in the Hillsborough County area, some residents may have been affected by the strong wind, flooding and storm surges.

Hillsborough County officials announced in a news release on Wednesday how their residents can report Idalia-related damage to their homes and property, as well as where to go for locally available resources.

According to the statement, residents will have to complete a storm damage assessment. They say submitted information will be routed to the correct county department and residents will receive a response within 72 hours.

Residents can report damage here.

Residents can find Hurricane Idalia recovery resources here

Hurricane County disaster preparedness guide can be found here

Residents can find local agencies offering assistance here

Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Red Cross teams are assessing damage in Hillsborough County communities and talking to residents, according to the county's website.

The deadly firestorm in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia's watery storm surge helped push the United States to a record for the number of weather disasters that cost $1 billion or more. And there's still four months to go on what's looking more like a calendar of calamities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday that there have been 23 extreme weather events in America that cost at least $1 billion this year through August, eclipsing the year-long record total of 22 set in 2020. So far this year's disasters have cost more than $57.6 billion and claimed at least 253 lives.