Did you know that first responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty?

That sobering statistic helped inspire a new initiative launched Tuesday in Hillsborough County. It’s a social media ad campaign and suicide prevention hotline aimed at helping those who help the rest us.

Now, on this World Suicide Prevention Day, several Hillsborough County fire and law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the crisis Center of Tampa Bay to launch a new initiative called “First to respond - last to ask for help”.

It urges those in need to call 2-1-1.

The social media ad campaign aims to remove the stigma of asking for help by including local first responders and agency leaders. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Nick LoCicero and other local agencies were represented during the launch of Tuesday’s initiative.

The project recognizes a disproportionate depression rate among first responders -- about five times the national average -- as well as a suicide rate 10 times that of the general population.

The ad campaign is exclusive to Hillsborough County for now, but Temple Terrace Police Chief Kenneth Albano, who also heads the Florida Police Chief’s Association, plans to meet next week with Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and hopes to spread the initiative to that side of Tampa Bay as well.

In March, the Florida legislature passed a law that allows first responders with mental injury -- even without physical injury -- to file a workmen’s compensation claim preserving their pay and job.

10News Cares: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

In the Tampa Bay area, 2-1-1 will also connect you to the Crisis Center.

