TAMPA, Fla. — Fifty female inmates at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Hillsborough County got a chance to get a new identification card made free of charge.

Florida Licensing on Wheels, better known as the "FLOWmobile," offers inmates who don't have a valid state ID the chance to get one while they are incarcerated.

This program is offered as a collaboration between the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The FLOWmobile allowed the women to get their photos taken and have an ID printed on the spot.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says having a valid state ID helps women go back to society and access social services and educational opportunities once they are released.

This is an ongoing program that will eventually be available for additional inmates.

RELATED: Ohio schools bring back in-school driver's ed class

RELATED: Operation Green Light giving suspended drivers a chance to get back behind the wheel



What other people are reading right now: