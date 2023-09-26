40 Hillsborough County inmates to graduate from training programs

The inmates will be honored with a graduation ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A group of 40 inmates from Hillsborough County are set to graduate from programs involving automotive and welding.

The inmates completed their programs at the Falkenburg Road Jail, and some also graduated through CORE – also known as the Basic Construction Skills Training, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

“With every graduation from our vocational training programs, we witness the profound growth that education and skill acquisition can foster. Providing inmates with these essential tools inspires hope for a brighter tomorrow and represents an investment in the positive development of our society,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Today, we celebrate the tenacity and dedication of these individuals who have chosen the path of self-improvement, a path that holds the promise of a brighter future and a stronger community.”

The sheriff's office says the different training programs equip inmates with skills that can motivate them to change their lives and positively impact the community when they are released.