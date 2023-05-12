Hillsborough County deputies investigate death of 64-year-old inmate

The 64-year-old was pronounced dead on Wednesday, May 10.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 64-year-old inmate.

On Monday, May 8, the sheriff's office detention staff at the Falkenburg Road Jail provided first aid to Scott Estevez after he fell, a news release explains.

The medical team authorized Estevez to be taken to Tampa General Hospital for further evaluation. He was found to have severe health-related issues and was admitted for additional care.

The 64-year-old was pronounced dead two days later on Wednesday, May 10.