Hillsborough County deputies investigate death of 64-year-old inmate

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 64-year-old inmate.
On Monday, May 8, the sheriff's office detention staff at the Falkenburg Road Jail provided first aid to Scott Estevez after he fell, a news release explains.
The medical team authorized Estevez to be taken to Tampa General Hospital for further evaluation. He was found to have severe health-related issues and was admitted for additional care.
The 64-year-old was pronounced dead two days later on Wednesday, May 10.
"HCSO is conducting a death investigation and will follow up with the Medical Examiner's Office for an official cause of death," the sheriff's office said in the release. "The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office remains committed to the safety and well-being of all inmates in our custody."