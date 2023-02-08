Women serving jail time achieve first-ever certification in automotive training progam

These 10 inmates are the first women to complete this vocational training program in the jail's history.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Women currently serving time in Hillsborough County Jail are now certified with skills they can use once they are released in the hope for a "brighter future," the sheriff's office said in a release.

And, their certification is a historic first for the jail.

"This achievement marks a crucial step in providing inmates with valuable skills to transform their lives and contribute positively to the community upon release," the sheriff's office said in a release.

According to the sheriff's office, 10 women inmates graduated Wednesday certified in automotive work thanks to the Falkenburg Road Jail's automotive training program. This is the first time women have completed this certification program.

"With each completion of our vocational training programs, we witness the transformational power of education and skill development," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Equipping inmates with practical expertise not only gives them hope for a better future but also contributes to the overall welfare of our community. We are immensely proud of these ten women who have demonstrated determination and commitment in pursuing automotive expertise."

Back in May, 10 Tampa Bay shared that nearly two dozen inmates became the first class to graduate from HCSO’s new vocational training center in partnership with the Florida Trade Academy.

The innovative program offers hands-on technical training in electrical work, air conditioning systems, automotive, plumbing and more.

The idea is to give inmates practical, valuable skills so they can secure good jobs after their release – making it far less likely that they would return to a life of crime.