Hillsborough County library websites down after service outage

Hillsborough County said public library branches are still open for use.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The websites for libraries in Hillsborough County are currently down due to a service outage.

The county says they believe it is just a temporary problem and Spectrum is working to get all libraries' websites and online resources up and running again.

The county says Spectrum reported a damaged fiber on Friday, Jan. 13, in downtown Tampa, and the outage hit the internet at Frederick B. Karl County Center and other library branches. The damaged fiber also impacted the county's provider enrollment database and the library's management system, Hillsborough County wrote on its website.

"Public computers, printing, faxing, and public wireless internet access have all been affected," Hillsborough County Public Libraries said in a statement. "Public Libraries are a high-tech environment and not having access to the internet is a big inconvenience to our customers and to the professional staff that are assisting them."

Despite the outage, public library buildings and branches in Hillsborough County remain open.

Spectrum was initially scheduled to fix the downed internet on Tuesday, but HCPLC says it may take longer.

“Once Spectrum has repaired the underground cable and connectivity is restored, the library’s website and ebook collections will automatically work again," HCPLC stated.