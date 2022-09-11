Hillsborough County under local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

The order, which is in effect through Nov. 15, gives local emergency managers the ability to assist with storm response and the following recovery efforts.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders have declared a local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its path toward Florida.

"The emergency declaration gives the County Administrator and emergency managers the ability to quickly take certain actions to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community, and provides a path for federal reimbursement of certain expenses," the county wrote in a release.

Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week declared a state of emergency for areas of Florida most at risk of seeing impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County leaders also declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday.

Several Tampa Bay-area school districts announced closings ahead of the storm, as well.

As of Wednesday morning, Nicole was located about 210 miles east of West Palm Beach moving west-southwest at 12 mph. Weather computer models have the storm making landfall on Florida's east coast Wednesday into Thursday.

Regardless of further development or the exact track of the storm, the system will bring heavy rainfall, the risk of coastal flooding, strong winds and rough surf. The southeastern United States coastline, Florida and the Bahamas will all feel the impact of this system.

People living in Hillsborough County are urged to stay informed about local response efforts by signing up for the HCFL Alert system or following the county on social media. Residents can also call (813) 272-5900 for more information.