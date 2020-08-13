Hillsborough County updates, extends mask order

The mandate will now include children 5 years old and up.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County's mask order is once again seeing changes as commissioners lowered the age for children the mandate applies to.

Now, children 5 years old and up will be required to wear face-coverings while inside businesses that are open to the public.

The county has altered this requirement twice in the past. Initially, only those under two were exempt. Later, the EPG met and raised the age – saying children 8 and up were required to wear face-coverings.

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners inherited the mask order after the county's EPG was dissolved last week.

Commissioners also decided the order will automatically renew weekly until the county's local state of emergency lifted. In the past, the EPG voted weekly to extend the order.

The board also mentioned a lowering trend in COVID-19 numbers that it is seeing but did raise "grave" concerns regarding the re-opening of public schools.

You can learn more about the county's mask order here.

What other people are reading right now:

