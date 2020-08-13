Hillsborough County lowers mask mandate age, expresses concern over schools reopening

One commissioner worries that progress could be undermined by the timing of sending kids back to the classroom.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners got their latest COVID-19 update Thursday, and while numbers are moving in the right direction, there is concern that progress could quickly be undermined by what at least one commissioner called “grave concerns” over the timing of sending kids back to the classroom.

The latest data shows the number of new COVID-19 patients was down 22 percent over the previous seven days. Hospital admissions for COVID-19 were down 50 percent over the same seven-day period.

And, the number of deaths is finally trending lower.

“I think all of this is very encouraging,” Hillsborough County Health Director Dr. Doug Holt said.

Still, commissioners were concerned that those trends could be quickly reversed, and narrowly voted to lower the age requirement for the county’s mandatory face coverings -- from 8 years old to 5.

A majority of commissioners also expressed concern recent progress could be reversed if public schools reopen buildings Aug. 31.

That date had been announced just hours earlier by Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis, who had backed off an earlier school board decision to delay in-person instruction by four weeks.

“I think we’re getting ready to have a real, real bad situation here,” said Hillsborough Commission Chairman Les Miller.

The district said the Florida Department of Education rejected the school board's plan to go online-only for the first four weeks. The district announced Thursday it would start eLearning only on Aug. 24 then transition to offering in-person learning on Aug. 31.

“I do have grave concerns,” Commissioner Kimberly Overman said.

Commissioner Pat Kemp, an attorney by trade, said the whole thing seemed to undermine the school board’s authority.

“The school board voted 5-2 not open the schools for another month,” Kemp said. “Why some announcement without a school board meeting is being made, that the schools will open to brick and mortar, as an attorney, I consider this to be unconstitutional.”

At one point, Kemp was ready to make a motion in support of the school board‘s earlier plan to delay in-person learning at least four weeks, but that idea was put aside to let the school board handle the issue on its own.

“I believe we are in for a world of hurt in Hillsborough County,” Kemp said.

In one week, Davis is scheduled to make a presentation before the Hillsborough County Commission.

Based upon concerns raised by the board he will likely have his hands full trying to explain a decision that could impact not just public schools but ultimately public health.

Commissioners also voted to make the county’s mandatory mask order automatically renew - rather than taking it up weekly - until the county’s emergency order expires.

What other people are reading right now:

