Hillsborough County man arrested, accused of severely beating another person

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man has been arrested and accused of violently beating another person.
Cullis Colson, 59, is charged with aggravated battery and tampering with a witness.
Deputies say on June 28, Colson gave the other person a bruised lung, multiple broken bones, a broken vertebra and a broken scapula.
“This man not only physically attacked the victim, but he also made threats, which made the victim initially afraid to come forward to file a report,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I applaud the work of our deputies to ensure the victim felt safe and tracking down the suspect so that he can be held accountable for his actions.”
Colson was arrested on Friday in St. Pete Beach. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
- Ousted Florida COVID-19 dashboard manager files whistleblower complaint
- Hillsborough superintendent presents reopening plans with delayed school year start date
- 156 more Floridians have died from COVID-19 as state reports another 13,965 cases
- Florida's recent record day for COVID-19 might not have been quite that high
- Gov. DeSantis: Florida to cut ties with testing labs providing delayed COVID-19 results
- How to see Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter