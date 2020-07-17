Hillsborough County man arrested, accused of severely beating another person

Cullis Colson, 59, is charged with aggravated battery and tampering with a witness.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man has been arrested and accused of violently beating another person.

Deputies say on June 28, Colson gave the other person a bruised lung, multiple broken bones, a broken vertebra and a broken scapula.

“This man not only physically attacked the victim, but he also made threats, which made the victim initially afraid to come forward to file a report,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I applaud the work of our deputies to ensure the victim felt safe and tracking down the suspect so that he can be held accountable for his actions.”

Colson was arrested on Friday in St. Pete Beach. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

