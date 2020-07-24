x
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County man who threatened BLM protesters last year online pleads guilty

On Wednesday he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, court records show.
Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man who was arrested last year for threatening online to shoot Black Lives Matters protesters has pleaded guilty, court records show. 

Alex Bancroft was charged last July with written threat to kill or do bodily injury after making "violent" threats on social media regarding shooting Black Lives Matters protesters. 

Authorities say that after people commented on the post saying he wouldn't actually commit violence, Bancroft reportedly replied, "keep your eyes on Fla news." 

HCSO deputies later discovered another "violent" post on Bancroft's Facebook. During interviews with Bancroft, he admitted to creating the posts on his Facebook. He then told deputies he made the posts out of frustration and wouldn't actually hurt anyone. 

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Threat made in a Facebook post on July 24, 2020

After his arrest, Bancroft entered a not guilty plea in September. On Wednesday, court records show he changed his plea. 

Details on his plea deal and sentencing were not readily available.

