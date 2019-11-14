A 38-year-old Hillsborough County man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said they found dozens of files of child pornography on his computer.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a domestic call on Oct. 22 at the home of Sonny Gyger. Deputies said they got a tip about child porn being on Gyger's computer.

Gyger wasn't at home that day, but investigators later did a court-authorized search and found dozens of files of child porn on his computer's hard drive, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Gyger was charged with 87 counts of possession of child pornography (10 or more images). His bond is set at $174,000.

Investigators said they don't believe Gyger knew any of the children in the files, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

